QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BioGaia
(OTCPK:BGAIF)
10.04
00
Last update: 9:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.04 - 63.69
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 101M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price33.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.76
Total Float-

BioGaia (OTC:BGAIF), Key Statistics

BioGaia (OTC: BGAIF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
868.7M
Trailing P/E
45.86
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
45.86
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
11.75
Price / Book (mrq)
5.21
Price / EBITDA
32.7
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
27.68
Earnings Yield
2.18%
Price change 1 M
0.89
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.26
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.93
Tangible Book value per share
1.73
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
273.5M
Total Assets
2.2B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.51
Gross Margin
71.24%
Net Margin
26.88%
EBIT Margin
34.9%
EBITDA Margin
37.03%
Operating Margin
33.57%