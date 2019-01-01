QQQ
BioGaia AB is a healthcare company. It develops, markets and sells probiotic products. The company segmented its operating activities into three reportable segments, Pediatrics, Adult Health, and other. Pediatrics segment comprised of digestive health tablets, oral rehydration solution, and cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's product and royalties from pediatric health products. Adult Health business unit comprises digestive health tablets, oral health lozenges, cultures as an ingredient in a licensee's dairy products. The other segment consists of royalties in respect of development projects and animal health products. Its primary geographic markets are Europe, USA and Canada, Asia, and Rest of World.

BioGaia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioGaia (BGAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioGaia (OTCPK: BGAIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BioGaia's (BGAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BioGaia.

Q

What is the target price for BioGaia (BGAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BioGaia

Q

Current Stock Price for BioGaia (BGAIF)?

A

The stock price for BioGaia (OTCPK: BGAIF) is $53.25 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 14:38:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioGaia (BGAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioGaia.

Q

When is BioGaia (OTCPK:BGAIF) reporting earnings?

A

BioGaia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BioGaia (BGAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioGaia.

Q

What sector and industry does BioGaia (BGAIF) operate in?

A

BioGaia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.