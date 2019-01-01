ñol

Blackrock CA Muni Income
(NYSE:BFZ)
11.4299
0.1199[1.06%]
Last update: 12:47PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.34 - 11.44
52 Week High/Low10.66 - 15.95
Open / Close11.35 / -
Float / Outstanding31.3M / 31.3M
Vol / Avg.127.1K / 78.2K
Mkt Cap358.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price11.68
Div / Yield0.52/4.56%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float31.3M

Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blackrock CA Muni Income reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blackrock CA Muni Income using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Blackrock CA Muni Income Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock CA Muni Income

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ)?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock CA Muni Income

Q
What were Blackrock CA Muni Income’s (NYSE:BFZ) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock CA Muni Income

