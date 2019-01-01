QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank Fincastle VA is a banking service provider. The firm is engaged in offering services like personal banking, lending, and online and mobile banking.

Bank Fincastle Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank Fincastle (BFTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Fincastle (OTC: BFTL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Fincastle's (BFTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Fincastle.

Q

What is the target price for Bank Fincastle (BFTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Fincastle

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Fincastle (BFTL)?

A

The stock price for Bank Fincastle (OTC: BFTL) is $3.25 last updated Wed Jun 30 2021 15:35:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Fincastle (BFTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Fincastle.

Q

When is Bank Fincastle (OTC:BFTL) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Fincastle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Fincastle (BFTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Fincastle.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Fincastle (BFTL) operate in?

A

Bank Fincastle is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.