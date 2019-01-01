QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
Befut Global Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the core business of commercial construction. It acquires and manages construction companies operating in related specialties across the United States. The company also acts as a real estate developer for income producing products which includes housing built for sale, hotels, and rental commercial and housing properties domestically and internationally.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Befut Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Befut Global (BFTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Befut Global (OTCEM: BFTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Befut Global's (BFTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Befut Global.

Q

What is the target price for Befut Global (BFTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Befut Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Befut Global (BFTI)?

A

The stock price for Befut Global (OTCEM: BFTI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 16:53:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Befut Global (BFTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Befut Global.

Q

When is Befut Global (OTCEM:BFTI) reporting earnings?

A

Befut Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Befut Global (BFTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Befut Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Befut Global (BFTI) operate in?

A

Befut Global is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.