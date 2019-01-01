|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Befut Global (OTCEM: BFTI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Befut Global.
There is no analysis for Befut Global
The stock price for Befut Global (OTCEM: BFTI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 16:53:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Befut Global.
Befut Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Befut Global.
Befut Global is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.