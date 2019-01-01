ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Befesa
(OTCPK:BFSAF)
61.3701
00
Last update: 10:32AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low61.37 - 75.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 40M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.2K
Mkt Cap2.5B
P/E21.93
50d Avg. Price67.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.6
Total Float-

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF), Key Statistics

Befesa (OTC: BFSAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
3B
Trailing P/E
21.93
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.76
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.58
Price / Book (mrq)
4.02
Price / EBITDA
11.53
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
13.99
Earnings Yield
4.56%
Price change 1 M
0.83
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.28
Tangible Book value per share
-2.95
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.3B
Total Assets
1.9B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.54
Gross Margin
52.84%
Net Margin
10.86%
EBIT Margin
18.43%
EBITDA Margin
23.24%
Operating Margin
18.82%