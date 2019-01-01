QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
68.2 - 75.5
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
28.45
EPS
0.6
Shares
40M
Outstanding
Befesa Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Befesa (BFSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Befesa (OTCPK: BFSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Befesa's (BFSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Befesa.

Q

What is the target price for Befesa (BFSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Befesa

Q

Current Stock Price for Befesa (BFSAF)?

A

The stock price for Befesa (OTCPK: BFSAF) is $68.2 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 19:50:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Befesa (BFSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Befesa.

Q

When is Befesa (OTCPK:BFSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Befesa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Befesa (BFSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Befesa.

Q

What sector and industry does Befesa (BFSAF) operate in?

A

Befesa is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.