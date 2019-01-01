ñol

BioForce Nanosciences
(OTCPK:BFNH)
1.50
-0.025[-1.64%]
Last update: 11:43AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.5 - 1.5
52 Week High/Low0.36 - 1.9
Open / Close1.5 / -
Float / Outstanding9.2M / 29.3M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / 2.1K
Mkt Cap43.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.3
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

BioForce Nanosciences (OTC:BFNH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BioForce Nanosciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BioForce Nanosciences using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BioForce Nanosciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is BioForce Nanosciences (OTCPK:BFNH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BioForce Nanosciences

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BioForce Nanosciences (OTCPK:BFNH)?
A

There are no earnings for BioForce Nanosciences

Q
What were BioForce Nanosciences’s (OTCPK:BFNH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BioForce Nanosciences

