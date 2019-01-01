Befimmo Stock (OTC:BFMOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$32.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Befimmo using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Befimmo Questions & Answers
When is Befimmo (OTCGM:BFMOF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Befimmo
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Befimmo (OTCGM:BFMOF)?
There are no earnings for Befimmo
What were Befimmo’s (OTCGM:BFMOF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Befimmo
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.