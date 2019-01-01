ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bilfinger
(OTCPK:BFLBY)
6.20
00
Last update: 9:56AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.48 - 8.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 203.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.3K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E11.29
50d Avg. Price6.77
Div / Yield0.99/15.93%
Payout Ratio72.6
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Bilfinger (OTC:BFLBY), Dividends

Bilfinger issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bilfinger generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 10, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bilfinger Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bilfinger (BFLBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilfinger. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on May 29, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Bilfinger (BFLBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilfinger (BFLBY). The last dividend payout was on May 29, 2012 and was $0.59

Q
How much per share is the next Bilfinger (BFLBY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilfinger (BFLBY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.59 on May 29, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bilfinger (OTCPK:BFLBY)?
A

Bilfinger has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bilfinger (BFLBY) was $0.59 and was paid out next on May 29, 2012.

