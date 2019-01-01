QQQ
Bilfinger SE is an international industrial services provider. It delivers customized engineering and services to customers in chemical, pharmaceutical, energy, oil, and gas markets. The company's product portfolio attempts to cover the entire value chain, from consulting and planning to installation and maintenance. Bilfinger has two operating segments: Industrial (majority of total revenue) and Building & Facility. The company constructs and modernizes plants in the process industry and implements technology to improve operations. In addition, it develops and sells real estate properties and provides services for the water and wastewater sector. The majority of sales derive from Europe, with Germany being an important region for the company.

Bilfinger Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bilfinger (BFLBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bilfinger (OTCPK: BFLBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bilfinger's (BFLBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bilfinger.

Q

What is the target price for Bilfinger (BFLBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bilfinger

Q

Current Stock Price for Bilfinger (BFLBF)?

A

The stock price for Bilfinger (OTCPK: BFLBF) is $29.8 last updated Fri Dec 11 2020 16:20:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bilfinger (BFLBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilfinger.

Q

When is Bilfinger (OTCPK:BFLBF) reporting earnings?

A

Bilfinger does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bilfinger (BFLBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bilfinger.

Q

What sector and industry does Bilfinger (BFLBF) operate in?

A

Bilfinger is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.