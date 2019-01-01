Bilfinger SE is an international industrial services provider. It delivers customized engineering and services to customers in chemical, pharmaceutical, energy, oil, and gas markets. The company's product portfolio attempts to cover the entire value chain, from consulting and planning to installation and maintenance. Bilfinger has two operating segments: Industrial (majority of total revenue) and Building & Facility. The company constructs and modernizes plants in the process industry and implements technology to improve operations. In addition, it develops and sells real estate properties and provides services for the water and wastewater sector. The majority of sales derive from Europe, with Germany being an important region for the company.