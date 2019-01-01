ñol

BankFinancial
(NASDAQ:BFIN)
9.785
0.025[0.26%]
Last update: 12:00PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.77 - 9.8
52 Week High/Low9.66 - 12.79
Open / Close9.77 / -
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 13.2M
Vol / Avg.5.1K / 36.9K
Mkt Cap129M
P/E18.42
50d Avg. Price10.35
Div / Yield0.4/4.10%
Payout Ratio75.47
EPS0.1
Total Float12.2M

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Key Statistics

BankFinancial (NASDAQ: BFIN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
18.42
Forward P/E
13.95
PE Ratio (TTM)
18.42
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.67
Price / Book (mrq)
0.84
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
5.43%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.34
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
11.68
Tangible Book value per share
11.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
1.5B
Total Assets
1.7B
Total Liabilities
1.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.14
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
10.38%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -