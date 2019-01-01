QQQ
Apr 20, 2021
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
BurgerFi International Inc operates a fast food restaurant chain in domestic and international market. The company has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants. It offers a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more.

BurgerFi International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BurgerFi International (BFIIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFIIW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BurgerFi International's (BFIIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BurgerFi International.

Q

What is the target price for BurgerFi International (BFIIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BurgerFi International

Q

Current Stock Price for BurgerFi International (BFIIW)?

A

The stock price for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFIIW) is $0.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BurgerFi International (BFIIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BurgerFi International.

Q

When is BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFIIW) reporting earnings?

A

BurgerFi International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BurgerFi International (BFIIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BurgerFi International.

Q

What sector and industry does BurgerFi International (BFIIW) operate in?

A

BurgerFi International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.