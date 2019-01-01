|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFIIW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BurgerFi International.
There is no analysis for BurgerFi International
The stock price for BurgerFi International (NASDAQ: BFIIW) is $0.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BurgerFi International.
BurgerFi International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BurgerFi International.
BurgerFi International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.