Bangfu Technology Group
(OTCPK:BFGX)
12.00
00
Last update: 12:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12 - 18
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.5K / 8M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap95.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Bangfu Technology Group (OTC:BFGX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bangfu Technology Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bangfu Technology Group using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bangfu Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bangfu Technology Group (OTCPK:BFGX) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bangfu Technology Group

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bangfu Technology Group (OTCPK:BFGX)?
A

There are no earnings for Bangfu Technology Group

Q
What were Bangfu Technology Group’s (OTCPK:BFGX) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bangfu Technology Group

