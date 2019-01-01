QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Bangfu Technology Group Co Ltd operates as a shell company.

Bangfu Technology Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bangfu Technology Group (OTCPK: BFGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bangfu Technology Group's (BFGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bangfu Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bangfu Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX)?

A

The stock price for Bangfu Technology Group (OTCPK: BFGX) is $12 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 16:56:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bangfu Technology Group.

Q

When is Bangfu Technology Group (OTCPK:BFGX) reporting earnings?

A

Bangfu Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bangfu Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bangfu Technology Group (BFGX) operate in?

A

Bangfu Technology Group is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.