ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Basf
(OTCQX:BFFAF)
54.00
1.67[3.19%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low54 - 54
52 Week High/Low49.51 - 84.65
Open / Close54 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 912.9M
Vol / Avg.0.6K / 12.4K
Mkt Cap49.3B
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price55.56
Div / Yield3.58/6.84%
Payout Ratio59.92
EPS1.34
Total Float-

Basf (OTC:BFFAF), Key Statistics

Basf (OTC: BFFAF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
65.2B
Trailing P/E
8.9
Forward P/E
8.6
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.57
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.55
Price / Book (mrq)
1.09
Price / EBITDA
3.94
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.32
Earnings Yield
11.24%
Price change 1 M
0.98
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.21
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
48.14
Tangible Book value per share
32.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
51.4B
Total Assets
94B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.15
Gross Margin
23.82%
Net Margin
4.54%
EBIT Margin
7.48%
EBITDA Margin
12.7%
Operating Margin
9.24%