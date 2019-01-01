ñol

Bachem Holding
(OTCGM:BFEHF)
73.00
00
Last update: 9:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low72 - 803
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E43.59
50d Avg. Price237.19
Div / Yield0.72/0.98%
Payout Ratio40.17
EPS-
Total Float-

Bachem Holding (OTC:BFEHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bachem Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bachem Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bachem Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bachem Holding (OTCGM:BFEHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bachem Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bachem Holding (OTCGM:BFEHF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bachem Holding

Q
What were Bachem Holding’s (OTCGM:BFEHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bachem Holding

