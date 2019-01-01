QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
3.56/0.49%
52 Wk
504 - 803
Mkt Cap
10.2B
Payout Ratio
46.23
Open
-
P/E
94.6
Shares
14M
Outstanding
Bachem Holding AG is a biochemical company that provides services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. It focuses on the process development and manufacturing of peptides and organic molecules as active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as on the development of biochemical products for research purposes. The group markets its product under the Bachem and Clinalfa brands. The business of the firm can be seen booming across the market of Switzerland, USA, Austria, Great Britain, Germany and internationally and it generates revenue through the sale of the product.

Bachem Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bachem Holding (BFEHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bachem Holding (OTCGM: BFEHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bachem Holding's (BFEHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bachem Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Bachem Holding (BFEHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bachem Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Bachem Holding (BFEHF)?

A

The stock price for Bachem Holding (OTCGM: BFEHF) is $725.9617 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 16:41:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bachem Holding (BFEHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bachem Holding.

Q

When is Bachem Holding (OTCGM:BFEHF) reporting earnings?

A

Bachem Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bachem Holding (BFEHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bachem Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Bachem Holding (BFEHF) operate in?

A

Bachem Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.