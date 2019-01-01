QQQ
Range
1.5 - 2.4
Vol / Avg.
6.3K/6.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.5 - 2.4
Mkt Cap
68.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Biofrontera AG is active in the field of healthcare in the United Kingdom. It manufactures pharmaceutical products, especially medical cosmetics and dermatological drugs for the care and treatment of skin diseases. Its suite of products includes the prescription drugs Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED, for the treatment of actinic keratosis and Belixos, for the regenerative care of reddened and inflamed skin.

Analyst Ratings

Biofrontera Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Biofrontera (BFAGY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Biofrontera (OTCPK: BFAGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Biofrontera's (BFAGY) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Biofrontera.

Q
What is the target price for Biofrontera (BFAGY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Biofrontera

Q
Current Stock Price for Biofrontera (BFAGY)?
A

The stock price for Biofrontera (OTCPK: BFAGY) is $2.4 last updated Mon Mar 07 2022 20:02:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Biofrontera (BFAGY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biofrontera.

Q
When is Biofrontera (OTCPK:BFAGY) reporting earnings?
A

Biofrontera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Biofrontera (BFAGY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Biofrontera.

Q
What sector and industry does Biofrontera (BFAGY) operate in?
A

Biofrontera is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.