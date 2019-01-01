QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.75 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
424.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
43M
Outstanding
Battery Future Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Battery Future Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Battery Future (BFAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Battery Future (NYSE: BFAC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Battery Future's (BFAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Battery Future.

Q

What is the target price for Battery Future (BFAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Battery Future

Q

Current Stock Price for Battery Future (BFAC)?

A

The stock price for Battery Future (NYSE: BFAC) is $9.87 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:14:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Battery Future (BFAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Battery Future.

Q

When is Battery Future (NYSE:BFAC) reporting earnings?

A

Battery Future does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Battery Future (BFAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Battery Future.

Q

What sector and industry does Battery Future (BFAC) operate in?

A

Battery Future is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.