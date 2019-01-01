Science to Consumers Inc is engaged in the development of anti-aging products. Its products include Dermalastyl Facial Scrub, Dermalastyl Bx Pro, Dermalastyl Bx Elastropin, Dermalastyl-e Intensive Eye Serum, Dermalastyl-m Wrinkle Eye Radicator, Dermalastyl-m Anti- Wrinkle after-shave for Men. The company provides direct to consumer sales, marketing and distribution of finished consumer skin care products provided by Protein Genomics via direct response advertisements and other worldwide marketing and distribution channels.