BE Semiconductor Indus
(OTCPK:BESIY)
56.565
1.175[2.12%]
Last update: 9:54AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low56.57 - 56.57
52 Week High/Low50.21 - 98.23
Open / Close56.57 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 77.6M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 4.6K
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E13.9
50d Avg. Price69.17
Div / Yield3.51/6.34%
Payout Ratio45.41
EPS0.87
Total Float-

BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC:BESIY), Dividends

BE Semiconductor Indus issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BE Semiconductor Indus generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 7, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BE Semiconductor Indus Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BE Semiconductor Indus. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on June 4, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY). The last dividend payout was on June 4, 2012 and was $0.24

Q
How much per share is the next BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.24 on June 4, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for BE Semiconductor Indus (OTCPK:BESIY)?
A

BE Semiconductor Indus has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BE Semiconductor Indus (BESIY) was $0.24 and was paid out next on June 4, 2012.

