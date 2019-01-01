Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes (NYSE:BEPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes Questions & Answers
There is no price target for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
There is no analyst for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
There is no next analyst rating for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
There is no next analyst rating for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.875% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.