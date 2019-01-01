ñol

Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes
(NYSE:BEPH)
$17.40
-0.082[-0.47%]
At close: Sep 13
$18.3658
0.9658[5.55%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day Range17.13 - 17.4452 Wk Range16.27 - 24.57Open / Close17.35 / 17.38Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.9.4K / 21.9KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price17.96
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes Stock (NYSE:BEPH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes Questions & Answers

Q
When is Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes (NYSE:BEPH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes (NYSE:BEPH)?
A

There are no earnings for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes

Q
What were Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes’s (NYSE:BEPH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc. 4.625% Perpetual Subordinated Notes

