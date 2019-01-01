ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brookfield Renewable
(NYSE:BEPC)
37.63
0.12[0.32%]
Last update: 11:52AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low37.29 - 37.73
52 Week High/Low31.1 - 45.43
Open / Close37.59 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 172.2M
Vol / Avg.163.7K / 710.5K
Mkt Cap6.5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price38.85
Div / Yield1.28/3.41%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-5.67
Total Float-

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC), Key Statistics

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
19.7B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
54.35
PE Ratio (TTM)
181.82
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.65
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.87
Price / Book (mrq)
2.14
Price / EBITDA
2.85
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.68
Earnings Yield
-0.32%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.5
Tangible Book value per share
11.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
29.2B
Total Assets
43.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
68.68%
Net Margin
-105.06%
EBIT Margin
-66.31%
EBITDA Margin
-34.45%
Operating Margin
31.22%