Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) was reported by JP Morgan on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting BEPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC) was provided by JP Morgan, and Brookfield Renewable upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brookfield Renewable, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brookfield Renewable was filed on December 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $52.00. The current price Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) is trading at is $37.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
