Brookfield Renewable
(NYSE:BEP)
36.98
0.36[0.98%]
Last update: 11:50AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.54 - 36.99
52 Week High/Low30.93 - 41.95
Open / Close36.79 / -
Float / Outstanding215.1M / 275.2M
Vol / Avg.114.1K / 376.6K
Mkt Cap10.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price37.48
Div / Yield1.28/3.50%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float215.1M

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP), Key Statistics

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
31.5B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
1666.67
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
2.41
Price / Book (mrq)
2.03
Price / EBITDA
3.87
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
12.06
Earnings Yield
-1.67%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.06
Tangible Book value per share
12.65
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
33.9B
Total Assets
58.4B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
69.19%
Net Margin
-3.87%
EBIT Margin
27.73%
EBITDA Margin
63.03%
Operating Margin
27.2%