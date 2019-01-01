QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
61.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
77.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bio-En Holdings Corp is a shell company. It plans to seek and identify a privately-held operating company desiring to become a publicly held company by combining with the company through a reverse merger or acquisition type transaction.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bio-En Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-En Holdings (BENH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-En Holdings (OTCPK: BENH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bio-En Holdings's (BENH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bio-En Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bio-En Holdings (BENH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bio-En Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-En Holdings (BENH)?

A

The stock price for Bio-En Holdings (OTCPK: BENH) is $0.8 last updated Today at 6:47:42 PM.

Q

Does Bio-En Holdings (BENH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio-En Holdings.

Q

When is Bio-En Holdings (OTCPK:BENH) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-En Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bio-En Holdings (BENH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-En Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-En Holdings (BENH) operate in?

A

Bio-En Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.