Franklin Resources
(NYSE:BEN)
27.01
0.56[2.12%]
Last update: 11:44AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low26.61 - 27.13
52 Week High/Low23.63 - 38.27
Open / Close26.66 / -
Float / Outstanding283.6M / 499.9M
Vol / Avg.551.4K / 3.4M
Mkt Cap13.5B
P/E7.11
50d Avg. Price26.37
Div / Yield1.16/4.39%
Payout Ratio30.65
EPS0.68
Total Float283.6M

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), Key Statistics

Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.2B
Trailing P/E
7.11
Forward P/E
7.5
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.19
PEG Ratio (TTM)
8.83
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.5
Price / Book (mrq)
1.15
Price / EBITDA
4.55
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
6.02
Earnings Yield
14.06%
Price change 1 M
1.08
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
23.08
Tangible Book value per share
4.2
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
12.5B
Total Assets
25.8B
Total Liabilities
12.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.08
Gross Margin
40.66%
Net Margin
16.07%
EBIT Margin
23.5%
EBITDA Margin
27.38%
Operating Margin
22.25%