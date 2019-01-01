QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
2.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
52.4M
Outstanding
Belmont Resources Inc is a Canadian resources company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and United States. The business activity of the company is the acquisition and exploration of lithium in Kibby Basin property in Nevada, USA. It also holds interests in the Pathfinder and other properties.

Belmont Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Belmont Resources (BELMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Belmont Resources (OTCEM: BELMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Belmont Resources's (BELMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Belmont Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Belmont Resources (BELMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Belmont Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Belmont Resources (BELMF)?

A

The stock price for Belmont Resources (OTCEM: BELMF) is $0.0553 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 13:30:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Belmont Resources (BELMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Belmont Resources.

Q

When is Belmont Resources (OTCEM:BELMF) reporting earnings?

A

Belmont Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Belmont Resources (BELMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Belmont Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Belmont Resources (BELMF) operate in?

A

Belmont Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.