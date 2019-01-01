ñol

Bel Fuse
(NASDAQ:BELFA)
21.28
0.1496[0.71%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.28 - 21.28
52 Week High/Low12.38 - 23.95
Open / Close21.28 / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap266.4M
P/E9.74
50d Avg. Price21.63
Div / Yield0.24/1.14%
Payout Ratio11.06
EPS0.41
Total Float1.3M

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Key Statistics

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFA) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
294.5M
Trailing P/E
9.74
Forward P/E
11.24
PE Ratio (TTM)
9.49
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.23
Price / EBITDA
5.24
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.87
Earnings Yield
10.27%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.87
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
17.21
Tangible Book value per share
10.4
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
304.9M
Total Assets
520.3M
Total Liabilities
304.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.58
Gross Margin
24.96%
Net Margin
3.7%
EBIT Margin
5.35%
EBITDA Margin
8.5%
Operating Margin
5.92%