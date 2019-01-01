ñol

Bel Fuse
(NASDAQ:BELFA)
21.28
0.1496[0.71%]
Last update: 9:30AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.28 - 21.28
52 Week High/Low12.38 - 23.95
Open / Close21.28 / -
Float / Outstanding1.3M / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 2.3K
Mkt Cap266.4M
P/E9.74
50d Avg. Price21.63
Div / Yield0.24/1.14%
Payout Ratio11.06
EPS0.41
Total Float1.3M

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA), Dividends

Bel Fuse issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bel Fuse generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.21%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Apr 15

Next Dividend

Jul 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bel Fuse Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bel Fuse (BELFA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bel Fuse (BELFA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bel Fuse ($BELFA) will be on August 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bel Fuse (BELFA) shares by July 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bel Fuse (BELFA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bel Fuse (BELFA) will be on July 14, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)?
A

The most current yield for Bel Fuse (BELFA) is 1.12% and is payable next on August 1, 2022

