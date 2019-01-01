NV Bekaert SA uses metal treatment technologies to deliver a portfolio of steel wire products and coating solutions. It molds wire into different diameters and strengths, groups wires into cords, ropes, and strands, or processes them into a final product. It operates in four segments: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The company's products can reduce friction, improve corrosion resistance, or enhance adhesion with other materials. Bekaert's offerings are used in various sectors, including automotive, construction, energy, agriculture, and consumer goods. Its geographical segments are Belgium, Chile, China, United States, Slovakia, and other countries.