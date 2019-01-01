QQQ
Sector: Materials. Industry: Metals & Mining
NV Bekaert SA uses metal treatment technologies to deliver a portfolio of steel wire products and coating solutions. It molds wire into different diameters and strengths, groups wires into cords, ropes, and strands, or processes them into a final product. It operates in four segments: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. The company's products can reduce friction, improve corrosion resistance, or enhance adhesion with other materials. Bekaert's offerings are used in various sectors, including automotive, construction, energy, agriculture, and consumer goods. Its geographical segments are Belgium, Chile, China, United States, Slovakia, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

NV Bekaert Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy NV Bekaert (BEKAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NV Bekaert (OTCPK: BEKAY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NV Bekaert's (BEKAY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NV Bekaert.

Q

What is the target price for NV Bekaert (BEKAY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NV Bekaert

Q

Current Stock Price for NV Bekaert (BEKAY)?

A

The stock price for NV Bekaert (OTCPK: BEKAY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NV Bekaert (BEKAY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.

Q

When is NV Bekaert (OTCPK:BEKAY) reporting earnings?

A

NV Bekaert does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NV Bekaert (BEKAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NV Bekaert.

Q

What sector and industry does NV Bekaert (BEKAY) operate in?

A

NV Bekaert is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.