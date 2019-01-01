|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Beesfree (OTCEM: BEES) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Beesfree.
There is no analysis for Beesfree
The stock price for Beesfree (OTCEM: BEES) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 20:45:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Beesfree.
Beesfree does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Beesfree.
Beesfree is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.