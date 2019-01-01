QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Beesfree Inc develops and commercializes solutions for the beekeepers communities. The company develops a patent-pending technology that dispenses mixture of chemical compounds to bees in order to help bees prevent and cope with the effects of colony collapse disorder.

Beesfree Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beesfree (BEES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beesfree (OTCEM: BEES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beesfree's (BEES) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beesfree.

Q

What is the target price for Beesfree (BEES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beesfree

Q

Current Stock Price for Beesfree (BEES)?

A

The stock price for Beesfree (OTCEM: BEES) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 20:45:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beesfree (BEES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beesfree.

Q

When is Beesfree (OTCEM:BEES) reporting earnings?

A

Beesfree does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beesfree (BEES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beesfree.

Q

What sector and industry does Beesfree (BEES) operate in?

A

Beesfree is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.