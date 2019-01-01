ñol

BEC World
(OTCPK:BECVY)
4.82
00
Last update: 12:09PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.97 - 5.21
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 200M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap964M
P/E41.19
50d Avg. Price5.02
Div / Yield0.07/1.55%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.9
Total Float-

BEC World (OTC:BECVY), Key Statistics

BEC World (OTC: BECVY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
832.7M
Trailing P/E
41.19
Forward P/E
32.47
PE Ratio (TTM)
40.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
5.87
Price / Book (mrq)
5.19
Price / EBITDA
10.6
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
9.15
Earnings Yield
2.43%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
0.61
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.93
Tangible Book value per share
0.49
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
4.2B
Total Assets
10.5B
Total Liabilities
4.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.25
Gross Margin
29.48%
Net Margin
14.01%
EBIT Margin
18.87%
EBITDA Margin
56.62%
Operating Margin
16.58%