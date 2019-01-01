ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
bebe stores
(OTCQB:BEBE)
7.50
3.75[100.00%]
Last update: 3:51PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low4.8 - 10.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding8.1M / 12.9M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 1.8K
Mkt Cap96.6M
P/E4.12
50d Avg. Price8.03
Div / Yield0.6/8.00%
Payout Ratio28.02
EPS1.31
Total Float-

bebe stores (OTC:BEBE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

bebe stores reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 12

EPS

$-0.13

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of bebe stores using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

bebe stores Questions & Answers

Q
When is bebe stores (OTCQB:BEBE) reporting earnings?
A

bebe stores (BEBE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 12, 2018 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for bebe stores (OTCQB:BEBE)?
A

bebe stores (BEBE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 1, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual EPS was $-3.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were bebe stores’s (OTCQB:BEBE) revenues?
A

bebe stores (BEBE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on October 1, 2017 for Q4 and the Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.