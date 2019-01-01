bebe stores (OTC:BEBE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for bebe stores
bebe stores Questions & Answers
The latest price target for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BEBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for bebe stores (OTCQB: BEBE) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and bebe stores maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of bebe stores, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for bebe stores was filed on February 17, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest bebe stores (BEBE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price bebe stores (BEBE) is trading at is $7.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.