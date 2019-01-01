QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.

Becton, Dickinson Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Becton, Dickinson (BDXB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDXB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Becton, Dickinson's (BDXB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Becton, Dickinson (BDXB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Becton, Dickinson

Q

Current Stock Price for Becton, Dickinson (BDXB)?

A

The stock price for Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDXB) is $52.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:58:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Becton, Dickinson (BDXB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Becton, Dickinson.

Q

When is Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDXB) reporting earnings?

A

Becton, Dickinson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Becton, Dickinson (BDXB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Becton, Dickinson.

Q

What sector and industry does Becton, Dickinson (BDXB) operate in?

A

Becton, Dickinson is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.