Broadwing Communications Inc was founded in 1962 as Tower Communications Systems, Inc. The Company became IXC Communications in 1994. When Cincinnati Bell acquired IXC Communications in 1999, the merged company was renamed Broadwing. The Company provides networking solutions-retail to enterprises and wholesale to carriers. The Company's nationwide all-optical network enables the delivery of data, voice, video and high-capacity bandwidth services. It also offers its customers managed network services, premises equipment solutions, integrated voice and data (IVAD) services and remote data protection.