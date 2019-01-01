QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC is the largest brewer in Asia by retail sales value and the second largest by volume, according to Euromonitor. After 10% of the business was listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2019, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev owns the remaining 90% of the company's equity.Bud APAC's largest markets are China (80% of 2020 revenue), South Korea (12%), and India (6%). The remaining 2% comprises Japan, New Zealand, and other export markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The company predominantly produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, both owned and licensed, including global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona along with multicountry brands and local brands such as Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

Budweiser Brewing Co APAC Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (OTCPK: BDWBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Budweiser Brewing Co APAC's (BDWBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC.

Q

What is the target price for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC

Q

Current Stock Price for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY)?

A

The stock price for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (OTCPK: BDWBY) is $12.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC.

Q

When is Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (OTCPK:BDWBY) reporting earnings?

A

Budweiser Brewing Co APAC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Budweiser Brewing Co APAC.

Q

What sector and industry does Budweiser Brewing Co APAC (BDWBY) operate in?

A

Budweiser Brewing Co APAC is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.