Budweiser Brewing Co. APAC is the largest brewer in Asia by retail sales value and the second largest by volume, according to Euromonitor. After 10% of the business was listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2019, parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev owns the remaining 90% of the company's equity.Bud APAC's largest markets are China (80% of 2020 revenue), South Korea (12%), and India (6%). The remaining 2% comprises Japan, New Zealand, and other export markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The company predominantly produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells a portfolio of more than 50 beer brands, both owned and licensed, including global brands Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona along with multicountry brands and local brands such as Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.