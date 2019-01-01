QQQ
Franklin BSP Lending Corp is a business development company that primarily underwrites loans to middle market corporate borrowers. It provides flexible financing solutions to a variety of borrowers across different industries.

Analyst Ratings

Franklin BSP Lending Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin BSP Lending (OTCPK: BDVC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin BSP Lending's (BDVC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin BSP Lending.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin BSP Lending

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC)?

A

The stock price for Franklin BSP Lending (OTCPK: BDVC) is $5.21 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin BSP Lending.

Q

When is Franklin BSP Lending (OTCPK:BDVC) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin BSP Lending does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin BSP Lending.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin BSP Lending (BDVC) operate in?

A

Franklin BSP Lending is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.