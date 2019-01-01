ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bangkok Dusit Medical
(OTCPK:BDUUF)
0.6859
00
Last update: 3:31PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.68 - 0.74
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.9B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap10.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.22
Total Float-

Bangkok Dusit Medical (OTC:BDUUF), Key Statistics

Bangkok Dusit Medical (OTC: BDUUF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.15
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
39.8B
Total Assets
131.1B
Total Liabilities
39.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.57
Gross Margin
37.13%
Net Margin
14.98%
EBIT Margin
20.47%
EBITDA Margin
26.95%
Operating Margin
20.37%