Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL operates a network of hospitals throughout Thailand under the Bangkok Hospital, Phyathai Hospital, Samitivej Hospital, Paolo Hospital, BNH Hospital, and Royal International Hospital brands. In addition to the firm's core hospital business, it operates a variety of other businesses. The other businesses support the hospital business and include a medical laboratory and manufacture and distribution of medicine and pharmaceutical products. Bangkok Dusit's hospital operations generate the vast majority of its revenue.