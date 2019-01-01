QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.01
Mkt Cap
96.8K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
484.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Borders & Southern Petroleum PLC is a UK-based company engaged in the exploration of hydrocarbons. Its only operating segment includes Exploration for Oil and Gas and in substantially one geographical market: the Falkland Islands.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Borders & Southern Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Borders & Southern (BDRSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Borders & Southern (OTCPK: BDRSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Borders & Southern's (BDRSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Borders & Southern.

Q

What is the target price for Borders & Southern (BDRSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Borders & Southern

Q

Current Stock Price for Borders & Southern (BDRSF)?

A

The stock price for Borders & Southern (OTCPK: BDRSF) is $0.0002 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:32:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Borders & Southern (BDRSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Borders & Southern.

Q

When is Borders & Southern (OTCPK:BDRSF) reporting earnings?

A

Borders & Southern does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Borders & Southern (BDRSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Borders & Southern.

Q

What sector and industry does Borders & Southern (BDRSF) operate in?

A

Borders & Southern is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.