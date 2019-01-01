Bombardier (OTC:BDRAD), Quotes and News Summary

Bombardier Inc is engaged in the manufacture of business aircraft. It designs, manufactures, markets, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets, spanning from the light to large categories; designs manufactures and provides aftermarket support for a broad portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, CRJ1000 regional jets, and the Q400 turboprop. The company mainly operates in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from North America.