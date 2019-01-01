Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 6
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$3.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Blonder Tongue using advanced sorting and filters.
Blonder Tongue Questions & Answers
When is Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR) reporting earnings?
Blonder Tongue (BDR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Blonder Tongue’s (AMEX:BDR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.