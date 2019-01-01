ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Flanigan'S Enterprises
(AMEX:BDL)
34.6861
-1.1439[-3.19%]
Last update: 11:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22.28 - 47.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding847.6K / 1.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.9K
Mkt Cap64.5M
P/E5.3
50d Avg. Price35.42
Div / Yield1/2.79%
Payout Ratio15.8
EPS0.84
Total Float847.6K

Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX:BDL), Key Statistics

Flanigan'S Enterprises (AMEX: BDL) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
74.5M
Trailing P/E
5.3
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.46
Price / Book (mrq)
1.26
Price / EBITDA
2.46
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.32
Earnings Yield
17.67%
Price change 1 M
0.96
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.29
Tangible Book value per share
27.85
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
67.9M
Total Assets
131.7M
Total Liabilities
67.9M
Profitability
Net income Growth
1.01
Gross Margin
18.17%
Net Margin
4.18%
EBIT Margin
11.44%
EBITDA Margin
14.87%
Operating Margin
2.05%