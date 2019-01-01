QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
265.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biolidics Ltd is engaged in research, experimental development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology, life and medical science and electronics related industrial design services and investment holding. Its segments include Cancer; Infectious diseases; Laboratory services; and Corporate segment. It derives major revenue from The infectious diseases segment that involves the identifying and assessing potential collaboration partners, technology, products and services, product development, innovation and improvement and the management of global distributorship network and direct customers in the infectious diseases field. Its operations are spread across Singapore, Japan, China, Europe, United States, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biolidics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biolidics (BDIXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biolidics (OTCPK: BDIXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biolidics's (BDIXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biolidics.

Q

What is the target price for Biolidics (BDIXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biolidics

Q

Current Stock Price for Biolidics (BDIXF)?

A

The stock price for Biolidics (OTCPK: BDIXF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biolidics (BDIXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolidics.

Q

When is Biolidics (OTCPK:BDIXF) reporting earnings?

A

Biolidics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biolidics (BDIXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biolidics.

Q

What sector and industry does Biolidics (BDIXF) operate in?

A

Biolidics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.