Biolidics Ltd is engaged in research, experimental development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology, life and medical science and electronics related industrial design services and investment holding. Its segments include Cancer; Infectious diseases; Laboratory services; and Corporate segment. It derives major revenue from The infectious diseases segment that involves the identifying and assessing potential collaboration partners, technology, products and services, product development, innovation and improvement and the management of global distributorship network and direct customers in the infectious diseases field. Its operations are spread across Singapore, Japan, China, Europe, United States, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, and Others.