Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
0.5K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
2.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Bridgeway National Corp is a holding company with a business strategy focused on owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings Table: Analyst Firm, Analyst Name, Action, Rating, Action Price, Prior Price Target

Bridgeway National Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bridgeway National (BDGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bridgeway National (OTCEM: BDGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bridgeway National's (BDGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bridgeway National.

Q

What is the target price for Bridgeway National (BDGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bridgeway National

Q

Current Stock Price for Bridgeway National (BDGY)?

A

The stock price for Bridgeway National (OTCEM: BDGY) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 15:17:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bridgeway National (BDGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bridgeway National.

Q

When is Bridgeway National (OTCEM:BDGY) reporting earnings?

A

Bridgeway National does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bridgeway National (BDGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bridgeway National.

Q

What sector and industry does Bridgeway National (BDGY) operate in?

A

Bridgeway National is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.